The Texas Longhorns (13-1) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Kansas State Wildcats (13-1), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas vs. Kansas State Game Information

Texas Players to Watch

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Madison Booker: 12.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Amina Muhammad: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Shaylee Gonzales: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kansas State Players to Watch

Ayoka Lee: 19.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

19.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK Serena Sundell: 9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabby Gregory: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaelyn Glenn: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Gisela Sanchez: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

