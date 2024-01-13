Saturday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) versus the Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

UTSA vs. Charlotte Game Information

UTSA Players to Watch

  • Christian Tucker: 13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlton Linguard: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Edmonds: 8.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

  • Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Lu'Cye Patterson: 13.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nik Graves: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dishon Jackson: 10.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jackson Threadgill: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

UTSA vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank
91st 78.7 Points Scored 68.7 305th
337th 79.2 Points Allowed 63.5 29th
43rd 40.6 Rebounds 32.2 340th
52nd 11 Off. Rebounds 6.6 344th
25th 9.8 3pt Made 6.4 275th
114th 14.5 Assists 13.5 177th
131st 11.2 Turnovers 9.3 23rd

