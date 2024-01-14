Rice vs. South Florida January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (6-5) play the South Florida Bulls (9-5) in a matchup of AAC squads at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Rice vs. South Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Rice Players to Watch
- Dominique Ennis: 13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
South Florida Players to Watch
- Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.4 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Vittoria Blasigh: 13.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
