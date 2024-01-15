Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) meet the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-8, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland squads at 2:00 PM ET on Monday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 16.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 11.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 13.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tommie Lewis: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alonzo Dodd: 5.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zondrick Garrett: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|199th
|74.2
|Points Scored
|74.8
|188th
|251st
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|77.9
|321st
|317th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|36.2
|205th
|299th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|214th
|37th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|8.3
|99th
|42nd
|16.6
|Assists
|12.8
|234th
|219th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|14.5
|341st
