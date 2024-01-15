The Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) play a fellow Southland squad, the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at The Legacy Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Lamar vs. McNeese Game Information

Lamar Players to Watch

Terry Anderson: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Hamilton: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jakevion Buckley: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

McNeese Players to Watch

Shahada Wells: 19.4 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.4 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Shumate: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Antavion Collum: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Omar Cooper: 5.2 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Javohn Garcia: 9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lamar vs. McNeese Stat Comparison

McNeese Rank McNeese AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank 55th 80.8 Points Scored 82.5 40th 6th 59.2 Points Allowed 78 323rd 100th 38.5 Rebounds 40.5 44th 102nd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 11.5 37th 184th 7.5 3pt Made 8.7 76th 139th 14.2 Assists 17.2 30th 1st 8.1 Turnovers 13.4 305th

