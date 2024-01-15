On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) take the court against the Houston Rockets (15-15) at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, Space City Home Network

Rockets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Rockets are receiving 17.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this season.

Jalen Green is putting up 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

The Rockets are getting 9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Tari Eason this season.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid posts 35.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks (ninth in league).

Tyrese Maxey puts up 26.1 points, 6.5 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Tobias Harris averages 17.2 points, 3.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Paul Reed averages 5.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.0 points, 0.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Rockets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Rockets 121.0 Points Avg. 112.3 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 109.7 48.1% Field Goal % 46.3% 37.4% Three Point % 36.3%

