Baylor vs. Kansas State January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big 12 schedule includes the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) facing the Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Baylor Players to Watch
- Rayj Dennis: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Kobe Walter: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yves Missi: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Cam Carter: 16.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tylor Perry: 15 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David N'Guessan: 7.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- William McNair: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
Baylor vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|Baylor AVG
|Baylor Rank
|164th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|89.2
|8th
|136th
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|133rd
|34th
|41
|Rebounds
|36.4
|192nd
|20th
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|67th
|179th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.9
|20th
|94th
|15.1
|Assists
|17
|34th
|319th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|11.5
|159th
