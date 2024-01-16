Tuesday's AAC slate includes the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) against the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Temple Game Information

SMU Players to Watch

  • Zhuric Phelps: 14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chuck Harris: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyreek Smith: 7.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Samuell Williamson: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

  • Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Sam Hofman: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Joran Riley: 11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Zion Stanford: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

SMU vs. Temple Stat Comparison

SMU Rank SMU AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank
170th 75.6 Points Scored 73.9 207th
14th 61.6 Points Allowed 73.2 234th
41st 40.7 Rebounds 39.0 84th
52nd 11.1 Off. Rebounds 10.8 59th
197th 7.4 3pt Made 8.7 76th
62nd 16.0 Assists 11.6 317th
186th 11.8 Turnovers 10.2 55th

