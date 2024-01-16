TCU vs. Cincinnati January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) play the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
TCU vs. Cincinnati Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Micah Peavy: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Avery Anderson III: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Viktor Lakhin: 13.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Day Day Thomas: 11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Newman III: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jizzle James: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
TCU vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|TCU AVG
|TCU Rank
|47th
|82.1
|Points Scored
|85.8
|14th
|70th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|84th
|7th
|43.8
|Rebounds
|40.2
|48th
|10th
|13.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|43rd
|103rd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|5.8
|317th
|34th
|17
|Assists
|19.5
|7th
|48th
|10
|Turnovers
|12.5
|250th
