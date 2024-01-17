On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the New York Knicks (19-15) take on the Houston Rockets (17-15) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and Space City Home Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Rockets vs. Knicks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG, Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games

Rockets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Alperen Sengun gets the Rockets 21.5 points, 9 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 17.5 points, 4 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. He's sinking 41% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

Jalen Green is averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jae'Sean Tate gives the Rockets 5.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle posts 24.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 28.9% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson puts up 25.7 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein puts up 6.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.

OG Anunoby averages 15.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Josh Hart puts up 7.4 points, 6.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Rockets 115.3 Points Avg. 113 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 109.6 46.6% Field Goal % 46.7% 37.5% Three Point % 37%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.