The TCU Horned Frogs (14-1) play the Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) in a matchup of Big 12 squads at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

TCU vs. Kansas State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other TCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Players to Watch

Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.3 BLK

21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.3 BLK Madison Conner: 21.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

21.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaliyah Roberson: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas State Players to Watch

Ayoka Lee: 20.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 2.2 BLK

20.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 2.2 BLK Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Gabby Gregory: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaelyn Glenn: 6.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Taryn Sides: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.