Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Southland slate includes the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-6) meeting the Nicholls Colonels (7-7) at 7:30 PM ET.
Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Nina De Leon Negron: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Destiny Terrell: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aliyah Collins: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jorja Elliott: 8.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Chloe Storer: 4.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nicholls Players to Watch
- Lexi Alexander: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyla Hamilton: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Britiya Curtis: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Betzalys Delgado: 4.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deonna Brister: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
