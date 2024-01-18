The Texas State Bobcats (10-4) face the Troy Trojans (4-8) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas State vs. Troy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Players to Watch

Ja'Niah Henson: 14 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tiffany Tullis: 7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Leff: 4.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy Players to Watch

Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Shaulana Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Makayia Hallmon: 16 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.