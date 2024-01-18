The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-11, 0-4 WAC) face a fellow WAC team, the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-9, 1-3 WAC), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at College Park Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. UT Arlington Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Elijah Elliott: 14.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Daylen Williams: 8.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Ahren Freeman: 11.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK JJ Howard: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Shemar Wilson: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Makaih Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Akili Vining: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dwayne Koroma: 4.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison

UT Arlington Rank UT Arlington AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank 242nd 72.5 Points Scored 75.0 180th 267th 74.7 Points Allowed 80.3 348th 111th 38.1 Rebounds 35.3 228th 40th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 9.0 193rd 72nd 8.7 3pt Made 5.1 344th 72nd 15.5 Assists 14.2 134th 352nd 15.0 Turnovers 15.1 354th

