UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) play a fellow CUSA squad, the UTEP Miners (8-7, 0-1 CUSA), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Don Haskins Center. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UTEP Players to Watch
- Tae Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zid Powell: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 10.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Corey Camper Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Elias King: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Bufford: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jacob Johnson: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|183rd
|75.1
|Points Scored
|64.1
|348th
|131st
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|83rd
|267th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|35.3
|239th
|120th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|127th
|343rd
|5.1
|3pt Made
|6.1
|300th
|164th
|13.8
|Assists
|10.2
|344th
|318th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|13.1
|292nd
