The Dallas Mavericks (21-15) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 33.7 points per game) to help them knock off Stephen Curry (eighth in league, 27.6) and the Golden State Warriors (17-18) on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Chase Center, at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Doncic gets the Mavericks 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Mavericks 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are receiving 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this year.

Dereck Lively is averaging 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 72.3% of his shots from the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is draining 48.0% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry posts 27.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Klay Thompson puts up 16.9 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made treys per contest (ninth in NBA).

Dario Saric averages 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jonathan Kuminga puts up 12.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor.

Kevon Looney averages 5.3 points, 2.5 assists and 7.3 boards.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Mavericks 117.1 Points Avg. 119.1 116.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.0 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.1% Three Point % 36.9%

