Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-8, 1-2 WAC) versus the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-9, 1-3 WAC), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Abilene Christian Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Shemar Wilson: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makaih Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Akili Vining: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dwayne Koroma: 4.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison
|Abilene Christian Rank
|Abilene Christian AVG
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Arlington Rank
|121st
|77.4
|Points Scored
|72.5
|242nd
|309th
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|267th
|289th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|38.1
|111th
|271st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|39th
|313th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.7
|74th
|140th
|14.1
|Assists
|15.5
|72nd
|300th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|15.0
|352nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.