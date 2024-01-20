Houston Christian vs. Lamar January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) versus the Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Houston Christian vs. Lamar Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- Michael Imariagbe: 11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Marcus Greene: 15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bonke Maring: 9.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jay Alvarez: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pierce Bazil: 7.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Lamar Players to Watch
- Terry Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Hamilton: 11.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Houston Christian vs. Lamar Stat Comparison
|Houston Christian Rank
|Houston Christian AVG
|Lamar AVG
|Lamar Rank
|262nd
|71.7
|Points Scored
|83.0
|31st
|359th
|84.4
|Points Allowed
|77.4
|314th
|33rd
|40.8
|Rebounds
|40.6
|37th
|66th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|30th
|361st
|4.0
|3pt Made
|8.6
|81st
|268th
|12.3
|Assists
|17.2
|25th
|361st
|16.0
|Turnovers
|13.4
|309th
