Houston vs. Oklahoma January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (9-5) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Houston Cougars (9-5), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Houston vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Houston Players to Watch
- Laila Blair: 15.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- N'Yah Boyd: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bria Patterson: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kamryn Jones: 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maliyah Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Skylar Vann: 13.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Payton Verhulst: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sahara Williams: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lexy Keys: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aubrey Joens: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
