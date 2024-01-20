The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) meet the Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland squads at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Game Information

Lamar Players to Watch

Terry Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Hamilton: 11.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jakevion Buckley: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Houston Christian Players to Watch

Michael Imariagbe: 11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Marcus Greene: 15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Bonke Maring: 9.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay Alvarez: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Pierce Bazil: 7.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison

Houston Christian Rank Houston Christian AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank 262nd 71.7 Points Scored 83 31st 359th 84.4 Points Allowed 77.4 314th 33rd 40.8 Rebounds 40.6 37th 66th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 11.5 30th 361st 4 3pt Made 8.6 81st 268th 12.3 Assists 17.2 25th 361st 16 Turnovers 13.4 309th

