Saturday's AAC schedule includes the South Florida Bulls (10-6) versus the North Texas Eagles (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET.

North Texas vs. South Florida Game Information

North Texas Players to Watch

Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tommisha Lampkin: 14.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaaucklyn Moore: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Desiree Wooten: 5.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Dyani Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

South Florida Players to Watch

Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Carla Brito: 9.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Vittoria Blasigh: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Romi Levy: 10.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Daniela Gonzalez: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

