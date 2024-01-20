Rice vs. Temple January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's AAC schedule includes the Temple Owls (8-7, 1-1 AAC) versus the Rice Owls (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Rice vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Travis Evee: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keanu Dawes: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alem Huseinovic: 5.8 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 17.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- William Settle: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joran Riley: 11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rice vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|Temple Rank
|Temple AVG
|Rice AVG
|Rice Rank
|226th
|73.1
|Points Scored
|73.4
|218th
|219th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|280th
|85th
|38.7
|Rebounds
|36.8
|168th
|79th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|164th
|65th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|309th
|11.6
|Assists
|14.2
|132nd
|85th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.7
|172nd
