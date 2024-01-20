The Houston Rockets (18-16) clash with the Utah Jazz (17-20) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and KJZZ.

Rockets vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, KJZZ

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 21.4 points, 5.1 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet posts 17.1 points, 8.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Green puts up 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.6 points, 1.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He's also sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game (ninth in league).

Collin Sexton is averaging 15.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Jazz are getting 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from John Collins this season.

Kelly Olynyk is averaging 8.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the field.

Jordan Clarkson is putting up 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is draining 40.5% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Rockets vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Rockets Jazz 112.5 Points Avg. 114.6 109.9 Points Allowed Avg. 118.7 46.4% Field Goal % 46.0% 37.0% Three Point % 34.7%

