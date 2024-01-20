SMU vs. Tulsa January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (10-5, 1-1 AAC) play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-5, 0-2 AAC) in a clash of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
SMU vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SMU Players to Watch
- Zhuric Phelps: 14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyreek Smith: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Tulsa Players to Watch
- PJ Haggerty: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jared Garcia: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Isaiah Barnes: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyshawn Archie: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
SMU vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison
|SMU Rank
|SMU AVG
|Tulsa AVG
|Tulsa Rank
|189th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|75.6
|169th
|9th
|61.7
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|80th
|31st
|40.9
|Rebounds
|37.0
|155th
|35th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|227th
|219th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.8
|154th
|62nd
|15.7
|Assists
|12.3
|268th
|208th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|14.1
|332nd
