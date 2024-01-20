Texas A&M vs. LSU January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC) play the Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 5.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jace Carter: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 12.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
LSU Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 15.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Baker: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas A&M vs. LSU Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|155th
|76.1
|Points Scored
|74.5
|190th
|103rd
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|83rd
|177th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|42.9
|9th
|177th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|16.4
|1st
|214th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.6
|262nd
|275th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.2
|275th
|309th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|9.8
|34th
