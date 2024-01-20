The LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC) play the Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Information

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Andersson Garcia: 5.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Jace Carter: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyrece Radford: 12.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

LSU Players to Watch

Jordan Wright: 15.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Baker: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalen Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Derek Fountain: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Mike Williams III: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M vs. LSU Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 155th 76.1 Points Scored 74.5 190th 103rd 67.9 Points Allowed 66.7 83rd 177th 36.5 Rebounds 42.9 9th 177th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 16.4 1st 214th 7.2 3pt Made 6.6 262nd 275th 12.2 Assists 12.2 275th 309th 13.4 Turnovers 9.8 34th

