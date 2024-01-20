Saturday's WAC slate includes the Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-8, 1-2 WAC) facing the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-9, 1-3 WAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Arlington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Players to Watch

  • Shemar Wilson: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • DaJuan Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Makaih Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Akili Vining: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dwayne Koroma: 4.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

  • Airion Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Jack Madden: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kavion McClain: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Steele: 6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison

Abilene Christian Rank Abilene Christian AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank
121st 77.4 Points Scored 72.5 242nd
309th 76.9 Points Allowed 74.7 267th
289th 33.9 Rebounds 38.1 111th
271st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 39th
313th 5.9 3pt Made 8.7 74th
140th 14.1 Assists 15.5 72nd
300th 13.2 Turnovers 15 352nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.