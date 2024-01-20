UTEP vs. Western Kentucky January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6) meet the UTEP Miners (6-8) in a clash of CUSA teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
UTEP Players to Watch
- Jane Asinde: 15.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Erin Wilson: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adhel Tac: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mahri Petree: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Delma Zita: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Acacia Hayes: 16.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alexis Mead: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Odeth Betancourt: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
