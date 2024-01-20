The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6) meet the UTEP Miners (6-8) in a clash of CUSA teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTEP Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Players to Watch

Jane Asinde: 15.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Erin Wilson: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Adhel Tac: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mahri Petree: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Delma Zita: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Acacia Hayes: 16.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexis Mead: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Odeth Betancourt: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.