On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the Houston Rockets (18-16) take the court against the Boston Celtics (28-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BOS.

Rockets vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-BOS

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 21.4 points, 5.1 assists and 9 boards per contest.

Fred VanVleet averages 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green posts 17.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. posts 13.4 points, 8.7 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jae'Sean Tate posts 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (eighth in league).

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 22.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Celtics are getting 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Derrick White this year.

Jrue Holiday gets the Celtics 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Celtics are receiving 19.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this season.

Rockets vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Rockets Celtics 112.5 Points Avg. 120.9 109.9 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 46.4% Field Goal % 48.1% 37% Three Point % 37.4%

