Right now, the Texas Southern Tigers (1-2) are listed with the best odds in the SWAC and the 12th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +2500 on the moneyline.

The Tigers visit the LSU Tigers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20.

Tigers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2500)

Texas Southern Team Stats

The Tigers are 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

Texas Southern ranks 169th in the nation with 68.7 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 219th with 66.7 points allowed per game.

Texas Southern Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-2 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-2 | 0-0 Texas Southern has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (two).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Team Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 15.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

15.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Jordyn Turner: 10.3 PTS, 38.7 FG%

10.3 PTS, 38.7 FG% Taniya Lawson: 11.0 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

11.0 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Jaida Belton: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 47.1 FG%

