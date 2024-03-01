With +50000 moneyline odds to win the national championship in the 2023-24 college basketball season, expectations are not high for the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) to make a deep NCAA tournament run.

The Red Raiders are at home against the Tarleton State Texans. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10.

Red Raiders NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Texas Tech Team Stats

Texas Tech is surrendering 53.0 points per game this year (95th-ranked in college basketball), but it has really thrived offensively, scoring 95.0 points per game (23rd-best).

Texas Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas Tech is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

