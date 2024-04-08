The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) are in the conversation to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +6000 on the moneyline, the 25th-best odds of all college basketball teams.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Horned Frogs are scheduled to play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in a home contest on Tuesday, November 14. This battle starts at 8:00 PM ET. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.

TCU NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

TCU Team Stats

TCU averages 95.0 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per contest (164th in college basketball). It has a +55 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 27.5 points per game.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for TCU and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

TCU Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 TCU has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (two).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best TCU Players

The Horned Frogs' scoring leader is JaKobe Coles, who puts up 19.0 points per game.

TCU is led in rebounding by Emanuel Miller's 8.0 rebounds per game and assists by Avery Anderson III's 5.0 assists per game.

Coles makes 2.0 threes per game to lead the Horned Frogs.

Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Both numbers are team-highs for TCU.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.