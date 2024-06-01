Bookmakers don't view the Houston Rockets (0-0) as serious championship contenders, with +50000 odds to win it all in as they ready for the 2023-24 season opener, a matchup on the road against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockets NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +50000 27th Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Finals +15000 - Bet $100 to win $15000 To Make the Playoffs +600 - Bet $100 to win $600

Think the Rockets can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets Team Stats

Last season the Rockets went 22-60 and did not qualify for the postseason.

The Rockets collected 14 wins at home last year and eight on the road.

As the underdog in the game, Houston was 17-57. As favorites, the Rockets were 5-3.

In the Southwest Division the Rockets were 4-12, and in the conference overall they went 12-40.

The Rockets won only one game when favored by three or fewer points last season (1-2), but they tallied four wins in five games when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Houston tallied three wins when an underdog by three or fewer points last season (3-2), and sported a 14-55 record in games when installed as an underdog of more than three points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets' Top Players

Jalen Green put up 22.1 points per game last season.

Alperen Sengun collected 9.0 rebounds per game and Fred VanVleet dished out 7.2 assists per contest.

VanVleet had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 3.0 shots from deep per game.

VanVleet collected 1.8 steals per game. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 0.9 blocks a game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.