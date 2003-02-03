Louisiana’s Barksdale Air Force Base readies for shuttle wreckage

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (AP) - Investigators will try to reconstruct what they can of space shuttle “Columbia” at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

Lieutenant Colonel Larry Hahn says the base is in a central location, and it offers high-tech communications gear, tight security and hangar space to store the wreckage.

