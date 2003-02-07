Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
911 calls record horror of Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

Columbia Disaster, February 2003
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2003 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 7, 2003 at 5:41 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES, TX (AP) - The call to 9-1-1 described something “very strange” in the skies over east Texas last Saturday morning.

The emergency call was among the first to describe the break-up of the space shuttle "Columbia."

That eyewitness wondered if a plane had just blown up.

But another caller -- an experienced shuttle watcher -- knew all too well.

She reported in a shaking voice that she had probably just seen the space shuttle explode.

But, as she told the dispatcher, "I know there's nothing you can do."

