3-year-old now safe after being abducted by father

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A 3-year-old boy is now in safe hands after being abducted by his father.

The Deep East Texas Amber Alert was deactivated shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, when 3-year-old Keshaun Dansby was reported to be in the care of relatives. The details of the situation's resolution are unclear at this time, as this story is still developing.

After 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 3-year-old Keshaun Dansby was abducted from his home at 205 Ashby Lane in Henderson.

The coordinator for the Deep East Texas Amber Alert Program tells KTRE that the father of the child, Victor Dansby, was believed to have been involved in a stabbing, prior to kidnapping his son. The father does not have legal custody of Keshaun. Dansby was reportedly armed with a handgun.

The suspect and child fled Henderson, south on Highway 259 in a black Buick Park Avenue with license number 974-DRB.

