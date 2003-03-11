Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Data shows Shuttle problems lasting longer than earlier documented

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2003 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: Apr. 5, 2003 at 1:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TX (AP) - New information from the board looking into the shuttle Columbia disaster suggests the spacecraft began experiencing problems earlier than thought.

And the timeline released by the accident investigation panel indicates that most of the breakup happened later than previously thought.

No one at NASA is speculating, publicly, how long the seven astronauts may have survived under the latest scenario.

It is now believed that alarms were going off in the final two seconds of transmitted data. Furthermore, that the left orbital maneuvering system and the left wing were either heavily damaged or gone, and the spaceship was swinging out of control.

Copyright 2003 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Coach Darren Allman and the Dragons prepare to run on the field (Source: KTRE Sports)
Nacogdoches head coaching job vacant as Allman steps down
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening.
Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers