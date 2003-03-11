Data shows Shuttle problems lasting longer than earlier documented

HOUSTON, TX (AP) - New information from the board looking into the shuttle Columbia disaster suggests the spacecraft began experiencing problems earlier than thought.

And the timeline released by the accident investigation panel indicates that most of the breakup happened later than previously thought.

No one at NASA is speculating, publicly, how long the seven astronauts may have survived under the latest scenario.

It is now believed that alarms were going off in the final two seconds of transmitted data. Furthermore, that the left orbital maneuvering system and the left wing were either heavily damaged or gone, and the spaceship was swinging out of control.

