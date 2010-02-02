Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Congressman Gohmert visits SFA's Columbia Center

By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 1, 2010 at 11:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Congressman Louie Gohmert visited the Columbia Geospatial Center’s new SFA location on the seventh anniversary of the space shuttle’s fall from space.

Gohmert learned how geospatial science is being used in so many beneficial ways since that fateful day. The center's functions include disaster assistance, providing military training and mapping infrastructure for communities statewide. Gohmert is frustrated over talk of cutting NASA and areas of research which lead to jobs.

"But it makes no sense to be cutting the programs that really put us on the cutting edge of the world and technology," Gohmert said. "So I hope there are not plans to cut this area."

©2010 KTRE. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli