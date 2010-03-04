Single-engine plane crash shuts down Nacogdoches airport

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) – The A.L. Mangham Regional Airport remains closed after a single-engine plane crash Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the pilot of a small airplane reported distress while making a final approach for landing, just before 7 p.m. The plane proceeded to land on Runway 3-6 and came down upright on the aircraft's belly, according to eyewitnesses. It then skidded to a stop, resting partially on the runway.

The pilot, who is unidentified at this time, was uninjured.

The Mangham Regional Airport is closed indefinitely, until the aircraft can be removed from the runway. Access to the airport is restricted to emergency personnel only.

The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, and Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash. Officials would not release any information as to the cause of the crash.

More information from DPS is expected tomorrow.

