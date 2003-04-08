Mike Hutchins' collection of space shuttle patches and memorabilia is being exhibited in the Angelina College Library during April, which is Community College Month.
The exhibit would be interesting at any time, but it takes on new meaning in the aftermath of the Columbia tragedy that continues to preoccupy the minds of many people in the East Texas area.
Hutchins, a 1972 AC graduate with an associate's degree in biology, is involved in the Columbia recovery effort as a grounds support contract driver for the forest service. He picks up recovery people at the airport and moves people in the woods. He carries injured people out of the woods when an ambulance is not needed.
He has enjoyed his temporary job so much that he plans to become certified by the Texas Forest Service to work with fire crews after the recovery work is finished.
Hutchins became interested in space shuttle patches in 1980 when he attended a Confederate Air Force show in Harlingen. He bought a display of 50 patches at that time and has been collecting them ever since. "I was always interested in the space flights," he said.
He has a piece of a space suit and photos that were willed to him by a man who worked at NASA. He wrote to the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and got a Mir patch.
His neighbor, Patsy Dunks, helped him download from the internet the information in the notebooks that accompany the patches exhibit.
Patches from the 113 space flights are sold at the NASA store at the Johnson Space Center. Each patch was designed by the shuttle crew and has a special significance for the people on the flight. For example, the insignia for the Columbia flight reflected the multi-discipline microgravity and Earth science research mission by international scientists during the 16-days flight. The central element of the patch was a microgravity symbol flowing into the rays of the astronaut symbol.
The Columbia patch portrayed the mission inclination with the 39 degree angle of the astronaut symbol to the Earth's horizon. The sunrise represented the numerous space experiments, the dawn of a new era in microgravity research on the International Space Station and beyond.
The constellation Columbia (the dove) symbolized peace on Earth and the Space Shuttle Columbia. Seven stars on the patch represented the mission's crew and also honored the original astronauts who paved the way for space research. The Israeli flag recognized the first person from that country to fly on a Space Shuttle.
Hutchins’ exhibit in the AC Library is free and open to the public.