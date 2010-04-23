Dallas Cowboys select Lufkin native Dez Bryant in NFL Draft

NEW YORK (KTRE) - It’s a big night for football as NFL teams choose collegiate players they hope will help them win.

St. Louis, as expected, has selected Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford with the No. 1 pick of the NFL draft that’s underway tonight in New York.

Lufkin’s Dez Bryant was among the first round draft picks. The 6′2″, former Lufkin Panther and Oklahoma State standout wide receiver was in Desoto, Texas when Dallas called his name as their first pick and 24th in the draft. New England traded their pick, allowing Dallas to pick up Bryant.

Bryant finished his 2008 college season for OSU with 87 receptions for 1,480 and 19 touchdowns. He was ruled ineligible for the rest of the 2009 season on October 7 for violation of an NCAA bylaw when he failed to fully disclose to the NCAA his interaction with former NFL player Deion Sanders. He was considered the best receiver in 2009 and had received some Heisman trophy consideration before his suspension.

In recent interviews Bryant had said he just wanted a chance to showcase his skills on the professional level.

“The team that drafts me will not regret it,” Bryant said in an interview with KTRE during his Pro Day workout at Lufkin High School last month.

It looks like Dez Bryant will get his chance to shine on the national stage as the number 24 overall pick in the NFL draft.

