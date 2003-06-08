Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Columbia accident report will cite weak inspections

Debris from the Space Shuttle Columbia is collected and analyzed. (Source: NASA/Wikipedia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2003 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 8, 2003 at 12:59 AM CDT
(AP) - The space shuttle Columbia Accident Investigation Board has ended its four-month investigation of the “Columbia” accident.

Now, the 13 members will prepare a report that will focus on things like aging spacecraft and superficial inspections.

Board chairman Harold Gehman says the report will probably be the most sweeping review ever of the space shuttle program.

The group is retreating to Washington, and Gehman's goal is to beat Congress' August recess.

He says the report is intended to be the baseline for serious public policy debate on the future safety of the shuttle program and its role in manned spaceflight.

