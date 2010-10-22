Late night brush fire guts Lufkin home

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) – A brush fire, believed to have started along east Loop 287, quickly consumed a Lufkin building late Thursday.

Before 10 p.m., fire fighters responded to a blaze at the Palm Harbor Mobile Home Park on North Medford Drive. It appeared that a grass fire had spread to the building. Several trucks from the Lufkin Fire Department and a unit from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire.

Firefighters on the scene said it the building had been vacant for some time.

"It was actually a storage building used to hold furniture to furnish other homes in the park," Assistant Fire Marshal Steve McCool said in a telephone interview on Friday.

McCool said an investigation indicated the fire was unintentionally set and may have been an electric fire.

At one point the entire structure was engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to completely extinguish the fire within about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

All that remains of the building are a few wooden structural beams. No other homes in the area were affected by the fire.

©2010 KTRE. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.