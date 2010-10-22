East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Late night brush fire guts Lufkin home

By Whitney Grunder and Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 22, 2010 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 22, 2010 at 3:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) – A brush fire, believed to have started along east Loop 287, quickly consumed a Lufkin building late Thursday.

Before 10 p.m., fire fighters responded to a blaze at the Palm Harbor Mobile Home Park on North Medford Drive. It appeared that a grass fire had spread to the building. Several trucks from the Lufkin Fire Department and a unit from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire.

Firefighters on the scene said it the building had been vacant for some time.

"It was actually a storage building used to hold furniture to furnish other homes in the park," Assistant Fire Marshal Steve McCool said in a telephone interview on Friday.

McCool said an investigation indicated the fire was unintentionally set and may have been an electric fire.

At one point the entire structure was engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to completely extinguish the fire within about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

All that remains of the building are a few wooden structural beams. No other homes in the area were affected by the fire.

©2010 KTRE. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Hunting dogs can be used for certain game in the state of Texas but officials say conflicts can...
Officials discuss hunting with dogs and landowners’ rights
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

Latest News

William Davis trial day 11
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
FCA Night of Faith 2019
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night
East Texas Gas Producers Association hosted a meeting on Tuesday at Panola College in Carthage.
East Texas Gas Producers Association gets cybersecurity tips from U.S. Secret Service agent
Davis Trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops