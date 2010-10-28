Missing 80-year-old man located in Crockett

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A missing 80-year-old Lufkin man with Alzheimer’s was found Wednesday evening in good condition, more than a day after disappearing.

Lufkin Police tell KTRE Darrell Gene Grice was spotted near the Crockett State School, driving his grey Toyota Camry. A woman had identified Grice from a description in media reports and called authorities.

A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday by the Lufkin Police department when Grice had disappeared from his Cherry Hill Drive home in Lufkin. He was last seen on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

The alert provided a physical description of Grice as well as his vehicle license plate number.

A spokesperson with the Lufkin Police Department said Grice was very confused, but in good condition when law enforcement made contact with him. He is back in the care of his family.

