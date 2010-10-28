Police release names of San Augustine shooting victims

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) – A massive search is underway for two suspects in a San Augustine shooting late Wednesday.

Around 10 p.m., the San Augustine Police Department says two men were shot at the Sunset Hills Apartment Complex outside the city.

Police said one of the victims, Larry Kokoete Uffot, 24, of San Augustine, suffered minor injuries from the gunshot wounds. However, the other victim, Dale Kieth Jenkins, 20, of San Augustine, was airlifted to a Tyler hospital in serious condition from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The suspects are still on the run.

During the earliest stages of the investigation, patrolman Cameron Nichols said he advised the police dispatcher that he believed shots were also being fired at him. He added that he was not certain who was firing those shots.

Sergeant Shannon Brazeal with the San Augustine Police Department said the suspects were likely leaving the county in a grey or blue Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis model car. Brazeal also said the men are considered to be armed, as no firearms were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

No other details about the suspected shooters were released.

A multi-agency effort is underway to find these suspects. The San Augustine Police Department, San Augustine Sheriff's Office, Center Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are all reportedly assisting in the investigation.

At one point, police also said a crowd had gathered at Memorial Medical Center of San Augustine, possibly related to the shooting.

KTRE is working to gather work information about the shooting. Stay tuned to KTRE and KTRE.com for the latest on the search for suspects. We will have the latest on Good Morning East Texas at 5 a.m. and later editions of the East Texas News.

©2010 KTRE. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.