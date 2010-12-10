Nesbitt Avenue fire cause ruled to be electrical

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) – A Lufkin woman and her mother escaped with their lives, but little else might be salvageable from a Thursday night house fire.

Around 6 p.m., crews from four Lufkin Fire Department stations worked to put water on a home that caught fire on the 1200 block of Nesbitt Avenue.

Fire captain Brad Galloway said the woman told first responders she was preparing dinner when her mother noticed smoke in a back bedroom. The fire grew in intensity and at one point flames leaped from windows of the bedroom. It then spread to other rooms in the back portion of the house, producing thick black smoke.

Within 15 minutes, the blaze was contained.

According to Galloway, the women told emergency crews there was no type of heater in that bedroom to spark the fire. The Lufkin Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the cause. Galloway said nothing about the house fire appeared suspicious.

The woman and her mother were not injured.

Assistant Fire Marshal Steve McCool said Friday morning that the fire appeared to be electrical in cause and unintentional, but he could not comment on a specific cause.

A dog died in the fire.

"They're fortunate it burned as early as it did," McCool said. "They said they usually go to bed around 8 o'clock, and they didn't have a smoke alarm."

