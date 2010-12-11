Police arrest Lufkin man in connection to November shooting

Editor’s Note- According to records filed in the 159th District Court in Angelina County: Aaron Padierna pleaded guilty and was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to TDCJ, in September of 2010 Padierna was sentenced to six years in in TDCJ confinement. Padierna was paroled in March of 2016 and completed his sentence and parole in September of 2016.
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police have arrested a man in connection to shootings on Montrose Street in November.
Aron Padierna, 18, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.
According to the police report, officers followed a car to Lufkin Memorial Hospital at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 to respond to a call of a man being shot. The man was in the car to be treated for the gunshot wound.
The report states two men were shot. Lt. David Young said a warrant was served to Padierna on Thursday and one more would be served to a different adult and a juvenile.
Young said the charge is upgraded from aggravated assault because two or more people planned the shootings.
The victims in the shootings were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Padierna was arrested in August in connection to an assault on Ruben Rodriguez. According to a previous report, Rodriguez was taken by helicopter to a Houston hospital to be treated for serious head injuries. An arrest affidavit alleges Padierna got involved in a fight with Rodriguez after Rodriguez tried to assault Padierna and his brother.
According to the affidavit, Padierna said, "They got up I told my brother to go inside of the house...he swung at me I picked him up by his stomach and slammed him on the pavement and my brother was coming back. He got up and was coming after my brother. The last time, I picked him up again, I did that to him, and a couple of other hits on him. I started stomping him...I hit him a couple of times with my leg and I stomped him I think a couple of times on the head and then with my right foot. I then saw a lot of blood on him."
Rodriguez was placed on a ventilator and was in a coma with brain damage. An update on his condition is not available.
Copyright 2010 KTRE. All rights reserved.