“Huck Finn” has gone PC

By Layron Livingston - bio | email

LINDALE, TX (KTRE/KLTV) – An Alabama professor is set to release a new edition of Mark Twain's "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," without the "N" word.

Twain scholar Alan Gribben plans to have the books out by February for readers who are offended by the "N" word and other slurs found throughout the book.

The book has already been banned from libraries across the country and dropped from school reading lists; mostly because of the language.

Twain uses the "N" word more than 200 times.

"His humor, how caustic he is, he's Mark Twain. 'Huck Finn' and 'Tom Sawyer" have become great works of literature in America, and are part of a satirical history," says Carrie Custer, Director of the Lindale Library.

Custer calls is censorship.

Instead of the "N" word, the word slave would be used in the new edition. "Half-breed" changed to half blood, "injun" to Indian, to make some readers more comfortable.

But Custer is worried the tweaks to Twain are just the beginning, saying that other authors and other great works of literature are going to be "sanitized," too.

A new edition of "Tom Sawyer" is also being published.

KLTV would love to know what you think. Check out the conversation in the Love it Or Hate it section on the home page.

Copyright 2011 KTRE/KLTV. All rights reserved.