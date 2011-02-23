East Texas Now Business Break
Some Lufkin mail processing operations will move to Tyler

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2011 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 23, 2011 at 3:28 AM CST
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - As a result of a study which begun in September 2010, the Postal Service has made the decision to move some mail processing operations from the Lufkin Processing and Distribution Facility to the Tyler Processing and Distribution Center. Local mail service will not be affected by the move.

Dallas District Manager Victor Benavides said, "Given the drastic decline in mail volume the Postal Service has experienced, with a decline of 26 billion pieces this past year, we must take action to reduce the size of our mail processing network. Consolidating operations and placing our people where we need them is necessary if the Postal Service is to remain viable to provide mail service to the nation."

"I understand our employees' concern over this move," Benavides added, "but the consolidation makes sense given the fiscal realities. The Tyler Processing and Distribution Center has the capacity to handle the additional workload and we can realize significant savings by shifting operations there."

The transition begins February 23 and will be completed by July 2011. Some employees may be reassigned to the Tyler plant or to other vacant positions as a result of the move.

"I am confident the transition will be smooth and transparent to our customers and they will continue to receive the same excellent service they always have," said Benavides.

Full retail services will still be available at the Lufkin Post Office. The Business Mail Entry Unit will remain open for business mailers.

