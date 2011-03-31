Knife-wielding suspect robs convenience store

(NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday March 29, 2011 at approximately 5:15am, the HotSpot convenience store located on Highway 69 in Mt. Selman was robbed by an individual wielding a large knife. The suspect was wearing a black shirt, jeans, brown Carhartt style jacket and an open face ski mask with a brim.

The suspect entered the north side door, threatened the clerk with the knife, then handed him a pillow case and demanded the money from the cash register and all the packages of K-2 from the display. While the clerk was gathering the K-2, the suspect entered the area behind the counter and removed several cartons of cigarettes.

Prior to leaving the store, the suspect also demanded the clerks cell phone, and instructed him to pull the battery out, that he would leave the battery next to the trash can on the way out.

The suspect fled on foot as a customer was pulling into the parking lot, and ran in a north-easterly direction toward FM-177. The suspect is described only as a white male, possibly about 6 ft tall, thin to medium build.

The surveillance video from the store also captured the suspect outside the building approximately 30 minutes prior to the robbery. In the video prior to the robbery, the suspect is not wearing the ski mask, but does have the hood of the jacket pulled over his head.

Cherokee County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest/conviction of the suspect.

You can contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at (903) 683-2271

