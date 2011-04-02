East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin firefighters free passengers trapped in car after major wreck

By Lane Luckie
Published: Apr. 2, 2011 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 3, 2011 at 3:59 PM CDT
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Three people were hospitalized after a Lufkin wreck sent pieces of cars across three lanes of traffic Friday night.

West Frank Avenue was closed for most of the 7 o'clock hour while emergency responders worked to free passengers in two cars.

Lufkin Police said a black BMW sedan struck a red Mazda compact pulling out of the Greenbriar Apartment complex.

Inside the Mazda, driver Jon Sabani, 29, and passenger John Hunter, 30, were removed using the Jaws of Life.

A Lufkin Fire Department ambulance then transported the men to Woodland Heights Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders said Sabani suffered a leg injury, while Hunter complained of chest pain. The driver of the BMW, Robert Lawrence, was also hospitalized for a leg injury. The 31-year-old was transported by ambulance to Memorial Health Systems of East Texas in Lufkin.

Witnesses gathered outside the entrance of Greenbriar Apartments say the location is dangerous. A small crowd of 10 to 15 people watched as the men were loaded into ambulances.

Evening traffic was reduced to one westbound lane for nearly an hour while authorities swept broken glass from the street and collected a bumper ripped from the Mazda. Wreckers removed the disabled vehicles, while Hudson Police officers flagged cars, inching past the scene.

Lufkin Police said no citations were issued.

©2011 KTRE. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

